Opinion

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 – Hilarious as shocking display ends with Lejeune scoring twice in last minute

It ended Everton 2 Newcastle 2 but I’m still not quite sure how…

On Saturday, Newcastle didn’t have a serious shot on target in the first 93 minutes but won the game in the dying seconds.

This time Newcastle didn’t have a single effort on goal in 93 minutes and trailing 2-0, they somehow scored twice in the last sixty seconds!

It had been a desperate watch, Everton in total control, Steve Bruce as defensive as ever.

Kean scoring after half an hour with the help of some dismal defending from Jamaal Lascelles, the captain charging out and the ball lobbed over his head for the striker to latch onto and finish.

Then on 54 minutes it was even worse from Lascelles, tried to nick the ball in front of Calvert-Lewin in the box only for the ball to pass him and the other Everton striker left clear on Dubravka to make it 2-0.

The Slovakian keeper kept it respectable as Newcastle offered zero threat, Steve Bruce even bringing three defenders off the bench for damage limitation.

Only for the most hilarious 60 or so seconds at the end of the game.

A superb overhead kick from Lejeune giving Newcastle minimal consolation with seconds to go.

From the kick-off Newcastle got a free-kick, played into the box, Everton all over the place, the ball hits the post, rebounds out to Lejeune and he hammers it over the line. Pickford forlornly trying to convince somebody, anybody, that it hadn’t crossed the line.

The mackem keeper and his teammates stunned, booed off by the blue scousers who thought they’d just seen their team stroll to victory.

If Saturday was smash and grab, this was smash, smash and grab.

If anybody now claims Steve Bruce isn’t carrying the luck…

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

