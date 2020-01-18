Transfer Rumours

Double reports from Italy on Saturday back up Valentino Lazaro on way to Newcastle United exclusive

On Friday, an ‘exclusive’ from Italy claimed that Valentino Lazaro would shortly be joining Newcastle United.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla said that a deal to take the 23 year old from Inter Milan was ‘well progressed’ and he would shortly be saying farewell to Serie A.

As always with any transfer story, whether it is an ‘exclusive’ or not, you treat it with healthy scepticism until you see something of substance.

However, when asked specifically about Valentino Lazaro at his pre-Chelsea press conference on Friday, Steve Bruce’s reaction was a little coy and suggested there might be something in this one.

Now on Saturday, two other media stories have backed up that impression.

Firstly, TMW have reported that Newcastle and Inter Milan have reached an agreement.

That a 2m euros (£1.7m) loan fee has been agreed until the end of this season and that a buying option of 20m euros (£17m) is also in place for the summer if the loan move works out. This would basically give Inter the money back that they paid Hertha Berlin last summer.

Secondly, Gianluca di Marzio has also given an update on what is happening.

He also claims that a loan with option to buy has been agreed but states that Lazaro’s agent is now in Newcastle discussing personal terms for the deal.

Inter Milan are challenging for the title, two points behind leaders Juventus, with the club having already signed Ashley Young from Manchester United. With Valentino Lazaro now allegedly on his way out, di Marzio says that they are also set to bring in Victor Moses, who can play in Lazaro’s position. Moses is currently on loan at Fenerbahce but the Italian journalist says that discussions have taken place in order for the Turkish club to cancel the rest of his loan deal and with theirs and Chelsea’s blessing, join Inter Milan on loan instead.

Only 13 days until this January transfer window ends, so the clock is ticking ever faster for Newcastle United.

