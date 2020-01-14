News

Deloitte explain why Newcastle United missing from Deloitte Football Money League 2020 rich list

Tuesday morning saw the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 report published.

The Deloitte Football Money League is a ranking of football clubs by revenue generated from football operations.

It is produced annually by the accountancy firm Deloitte and released early each year, with figures from the season most recently finished.

The main focus in the report is on the top 20 revenue generating club, with a breakdown and detailed analysis on each of those twenty clubs.

In addition, those clubs in positions 21-30 in terms of most revenue generated, are also listed. However, with no extra info or breakdown.

In the Deloitte 2019 report, covering the 2017/18 season, Newcastle United featured in the top 20. In 19th spot, NUFC were listed as generating 201.5m euros of revenue.

With no drive or ambition from Mike Ashley to make Newcastle United successful, it was always likely they would be overtaken by more ambitious clubs and fall out of the top 20. So when this Deloitte Football Money League 2020 report was released today, not the biggest surprise that Newcastle United weren’t in the top 20.

However, when then looking at positions 21-30 in this 2020 report (covering 2018/19 season) it WAS a major surprise to see Newcastle missing.

This was particularly so when Crystal Palace made it into position number 30 in the new report, appearing to show that NUFC revenues had dropped by over 25m euros in 2018/19 compared to 2017/18.

We do know the TV revenue figures for last season and Newcastle received almost £6m more than Crystal Palace, whilst we also knew that NUFC home crowds were more than twice as high as Palace’s last season with clearly matchday revenue far far higher for the Magpies (in 2017/18 it was £11m for Palace and £24m for NUFC). That leaves commercial revenue and in 2017/18, Newcastle’s was more than three times what Palace’s was, so even with Mike Ashley’s lack of ambition to make Newcastle successful on and off the pitch, clearly Crystal Palace haven’t suddenly overtaken NUFC in that respect either.

When noting Newcastle United’s absence from the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 report, we got in touch with Deloitte direct, with the people who prepared the report. Asking whether it was a mistake and Newcastle had simply been overlooked, or it was a case of NUFC had indeed seen falling revenues that took them outside the top 30 and below Crystal Palace and others.

Deloitte replied to The Mag this Tuesday afternoon and explained that the Newcastle United absence wasn’t due to either of these potential explanations.

Instead, Newcastle United hadn’t supplied the figures when asked.

Whilst some clubs publish their accounts for the previous season ahead of the yearly Deloitte report, many clubs don’t, including Newcastle United. For those clubs, Deloitte request the figures ahead of the accounts being published and obviously clubs, including Newcastle, are usually happy to do so.

However, this time, for whatever reason, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United have decided not to supply the information to Deloitte.

Deloitte say that when/if Newcastle United do supply the figures, or once the accounts are published, then any future reporting from them (Deloitte) will take into account the NUFC revenue figures.

However, until that happens they clearly aren’t willing to guess the Newcastle United revenues.

When Newcastle United finally make their 2018/19 revenue figures public, it will be interesting to see where that places them compared to the competition. Very likely somewhere in that 21-30 bracket.

Whilst they will surely easily surpass the 174.5m euros of Crystal Palace in 30th spot, it will be interesting to see where they are compared to two Premier League clubs who are showing ambition.

In the 2019 Deloitte report, Leicester were in 22nd spot with 179.4m euros for the 2017/18 season, in the new 2020 report they are still in 22nd but their total revenues have gone up to 200.0m euros for the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, Wolves of course were only promoted in 2018 and they have generated impressive 195.5m euros revenues in 2018/19 to put them 25th in this new 2020 report. Wolves finishing seventh last season after showing ambition on and off the pitch, also with plans to significantly expand the capacity of Molineux.

