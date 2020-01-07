News

Date confirmed for Newcastle v Rochdale as live TV FA Cup third round replay choices made

The date and time for Newcastle v Rochdale have been confirmed.

The game will take place on Tuesday 14 January with a 7.45pm kick-off.

This falls between the away game at Wolves on Saturday (11 January) and the home match with Chelsea (Saturday 18 January).

The date and time confirmed after the live TV choices were made for the third round FA Cup replays.

BT Sport selecting Spurs v Middlesbrough, whilst the BBC have gone for Man Utd v Wolves.

Newcastle United official announcement:

The date has been confirmed for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup third round replay against Rochdale.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday and will now meet again at St. James’ Park on Tuesday, 14th January (kick-off 7.45pm GMT).

The match will not be televised after the BBC opted for Tottenham Hotspur’s replay with Middlesbrough while BT Sport chose to show the all-Premier League affair between Manchester United and Wolves.

Miguel Almirón gave United a first-half lead in the first tie at Rochdale, but Aaron Wilbraham equalised in the 79th minute to force a replay.

The winners will face League One Oxford United at home in the fourth round.

Tickets for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup replay against Rochdale will go on sale to season ticket holders on Wednesday morning.

Season ticket holders will be able to secure their usual seat, subject to availability, between 10am and 1pm on Wednesday. Season ticket holders will be able to purchase alternative seats and/or extra tickets from 1pm on Wednesday. Tickets will also go on sale to members at this time.

Seats will then go on full general sale at 10am on Thursday, 9th January.

Due to the short build-up to the game – the two sides drew 1-1 at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday and the date was only confirmed on Tuesday afternoon – and the limited number of days in which to post tickets out, supporters are urged to buy early.

Initially, only the lower areas of the stadium will go on sale. Please note that this game is not included as part of supporters’ season tickets. Original platinum bond holders do not need to take any action – their paper tickets will be posted out.

Last posting will be at 11.30am on Saturday, 11th January. Any tickets purchased after this time will be held for collection or alternatively, to avoid queues, the club offer a convenient print at home service.

Prices

Advance ticket prices are £10 for adults and £5 concessions.

Prices will double to £20 for adults and £10 concessions on the day of the game.

How to buy

To purchase tickets, please visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.

Full FA Cup fourth round draw:

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

