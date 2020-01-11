News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves : Clark, Willems, Longstaff (x2) all start – Watts and Allan subs

The Newcastle team v Wolves has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their first Premier League away game of 2020 at 3pm.

NUFC could go as high as eleventh with a win this weekend, or as low as fifteenth with a defeat, depending on results elsewhere.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named 14 players as either available, unavailable or doubtful after injury issues:

Available – Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Miguel Almiron, Jetro Willems, Dwight Gayle

Unavailable – Allan Saint Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo

Doubts- Ki Sung-yeung, DeAndre Yedlin, Yoshinori Muto

The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett, Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Gayle, Almiron, Joelinton

There are four changes:

Out: Yedlin, Krafth, Atsu, Muto

In: Clark, Dummett, Willems, Gayle,

The Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, Watts, Allan

Compare Steve Bruce’s selection to the Newcastle fans’ choice of team HERE.

