Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves : Clark, Willems, Longstaff (x2) all start – Watts and Allan subs
The Newcastle team v Wolves has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their first Premier League away game of 2020 at 3pm.
NUFC could go as high as eleventh with a win this weekend, or as low as fifteenth with a defeat, depending on results elsewhere.
On Friday morning, Steve Bruce named 14 players as either available, unavailable or doubtful after injury issues:
Available – Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Miguel Almiron, Jetro Willems, Dwight Gayle
Unavailable – Allan Saint Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo
Doubts- Ki Sung-yeung, DeAndre Yedlin, Yoshinori Muto
The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves:
Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett, Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Gayle, Almiron, Joelinton
There are four changes:
Out: Yedlin, Krafth, Atsu, Muto
In: Clark, Dummett, Willems, Gayle,
The Subs:
Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, Watts, Allan
