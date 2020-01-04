News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Rochdale – ‘Interesting’ starting eleven selected

The Newcastle team v Rochdale has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their latest FA Cup campaign at 12.31pm.

Spotland the venue as Steve Bruce’s team attempt to avoid yet another embarrassment under Mike Ashley.

In twelve and a half years of Mike Ashley’s rule, Newcastle have only won six FA Cup matches.

Six times losing in FA Cup round three, six times defeated in FA Cup round four.

Indeed, despite having to start each FA Cup in the first round, the last six years have seen Rochdale reach the fourth round more times than Newcastle United.

Ahead of the match we found out that a host of players wouldn’t/couldn’t be considered to start today.

Amongst them…Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin, Paul Dummett, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Andy Carroll and Jetro Willems.

However, Steve Bruce said that hopefully DeAndre Yedlin could be patched up and start the game, whilst Ritchie might be ok for the bench.

Meanwhile, four young players were withdrawn from the Under 23 squad for Friday’s game against Fulham, which the young Magpies won 3-0.

So it was expected that Lewis Cass, Ludwig Francillette, Tom Allan and Elias Sorensen would all be included in today’s matchday squad.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Fernandez, Hayden, Atsu, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto

The Subs:

Darlow, Ki, Ritchie, Lejeune, Cass, Sorensen, Allen

Everything crossed that this isn’t yet another miserable FA Cup episode to add for Newcastle United…

