Confirmed Newcastle team v Rochdale – 6 changes as Ritchie, Joelinton, Almiron, Lascelles all start

The Newcastle team v Rochdale has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their FA Cup third round replay at 7.45pm.

Miguel Almiron having saved Newcastle’s blushes with his goal that prevented defeat at Spotland.

In twelve and a half years of Mike Ashley’s rule, Newcastle have only won six FA Cup matches.

Six times losing in FA Cup round three, six times defeated in FA Cup round four.

Indeed, despite having to start each FA Cup in the first round, the last six years have seen Rochdale reach the fourth round more times than Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce gave his pre-match press conference on Monday morning and then later in the day, the club published a gallery of training shots along with some extra info.

Gathering everything together, it looks as though these eight are definitely ruled out of tonight’s FA Cup replay:

Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-yeung, Yoshinori Muto, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Then you also have three young players who have been out on loan and have returned – but are cup-tied and so can’t play: Kelland Watts, Liam Gibson and Rolando Aarons

Then 14 appear to be definitely available – The keepers Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot, plus 11 outfield players Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Christian Atsu, Jetro Willems, Matty Longstaff, Ciaran Clark, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Federico Fernandez and Florian Lejeune.

Whilst another four should be available, barring any training setbacks: Jamaal Lascelles, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie.

Then we have these three young players training with the first team and who were all subs at Rochdale: Lewis Cass, Tom Allan and Elias Sorensen.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Rochdale:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton

There are six changes:

Out: Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett, Willems, Gayle

In: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Atsu

Subs:

Elliot, Clark, Carroll, Shelvey, Willems, Fernandez, Allan

Everything crossed that this isn’t yet another miserable FA Cup episode to add for Newcastle United…

