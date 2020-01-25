News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Oxford – 5 changes as Bentaleb, ASM, Yedlin, Schar, Darlow all start

The Newcastle team v Oxford has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their game at 3pm.

NUFC looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2006.

After Tuesday’ hilarious final 60 second comeback at Everton, Steve Bruce revealed that both Florian Lejeune and Emil Krafth had joined the injury list and Andy Carroll was still ruled out.

However, the NUFC Head Coach said he expected both Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin to be available.

Bruce also stating that Nabil Bentaleb was set to make his Newcastle debut today.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Oxford:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Almiron, Sant-Maximin, Joelinton

There are five changes:

Out: Dubravka, Fernandez, Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

In: Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Bentaleb, Saint-Maximin

Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Fernandez, Atsu, Matty Longstaff, Allan, Sorensen

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the predicted Newcastle team v Oxford which we featured earlier.

