Confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester – Muto, Manquillo, Schar, Willems all start

The Newcastle team v Leicester has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their twenty first Premier League match of the season on Wednesday at 3pm.

NUFC looking to ensure they kick-off 2020 with a win after consecutive defeats to Man Utd and Everton.

Ahead of the match: Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Allan Saint-Maximin and Paul Dummett were all definitely ruled out.

Fears over knocks to Joelinton and Lejeune looked to have been settled when both were pictured in training on Monday.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Willems, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Muto, Joelinton

Two changes in total;

IN: Manquillo, Muto

OUT: Yedlin, Carroll

Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Carroll, Gayle, Yedlin, S Longstaff, Atsu

A welcome surprise sees Jamie Vardy completely missing from the 18 man Leicester squad;

