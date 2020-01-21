News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – 4 changes as Atsu, Ritchie and Longstaff(x2) all start

The Newcastle team v Everton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their game at 7.30pm.

NUFC looking to build on Saturday’s late win over Chelsea.

Monday brought a couple of bits of really bad news.

Jetro Willems definitely missing the rest of this season due to the freak ACL injury he picked up early in that win over Chelsea.

Similarly, Paul Dummett has also been likely ruled out for the season, this followed another injury picked up with nobody at fault, this time in the match at Wolves 10 days ago.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S.Longstaff, M.Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton

There are four changes:

Out: Willems, Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Krafth

In: Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Krafth, Lejeune, Gibson, Allan

