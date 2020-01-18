Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – 6 changes as Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Willems all start
The Newcastle team v Chelsea has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their game at 5.30pm.
NUFC trying to bounce back from 1 point in 4 Premier League games.
The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea
Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin
There are six changes:
Out: Lejeune, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Darlow
In: Willems, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Fernandez, Dubravka, Clark
Subs:
Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, S Longstaff, M Longstaff
