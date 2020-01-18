Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – 6 changes as Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Willems all start

1 second ago
No comments
Share

The Newcastle team v Chelsea has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their game at 5.30pm.

NUFC trying to bounce back from 1 point in 4 Premier League games.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

There are six changes:

Out:  Lejeune, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Darlow

In: Willems, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Fernandez, Dubravka, Clark

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, S Longstaff, M Longstaff

Compare Steve Bruce’s team to the Newcastle fans’ choice one HERE

Share

Author
Joe Dixon

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]

Have your say

The Mag Shop - Poster Sale
Season 2019/20
Fixtures - Results - Scorers - Tables
Submit an
Article
© 2020 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks