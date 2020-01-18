News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – 6 changes as Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Willems all start

The Newcastle team v Chelsea has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their game at 5.30pm.

NUFC trying to bounce back from 1 point in 4 Premier League games.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

There are six changes:

Out: Lejeune, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu, Darlow

In: Willems, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Fernandez, Dubravka, Clark

Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, S Longstaff, M Longstaff

Compare Steve Bruce’s team to the Newcastle fans’ choice one HERE