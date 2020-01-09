News

Club give Thursday update – 7 Newcastle United players now available and 2 others set for full training

The club have revealed on Thursday afternoon, that seven Newcastle United players are set to be available for selection at Wolves, after having various injury problems.

Newcastle releasing a set of training ground images as well as info on where various players are at with their fitness/comebacks.

The Newcastle United players now ‘firmly in contention’ for Wolves after training all week are Andy Carroll, Miguel Almiron, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems.

Whilst the seventh one is Matt Ritchie.

He was only able to make the bench and play half an hour when replacing the injured Miguel Almiron at Rochdale but the club have confirmed that he has also successfully trained all week without any problems, so should also be available for selection in the starting eleven unless there are any last minute setbacks.

Two other players are also making progress toward a return to full training.

Jamaal Lascelles has been doing some light training in Dubai this week and the club say he is ‘likely’ to resume full training on Friday.

Whilst the official update adds that Allan Saint-Maximin has also been stepping up his recovery from injury and joined in with ‘some’ of Thursday morning’s training session.

Clearly neither ASM or Lascelles will be available for Wolves but at least they are now heading in the right direction.

Newcastle United also confirmed that young players Ludwig Francillette, Tom Allan and Lewis Cass are continuing to train with the first team.

