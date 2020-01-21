News

Club confirm formation and where individuals will play in confirmed Newcastle team v Everton

The Newcastle team v Everton was announced at 6.30pm.

The starting eleven confirmed an hour before the earlier than usual 7.30pm kick-off.

The team is Dubravka, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S.Longstaff, M.Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron and Joelinton, with the subs Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Krafth, Lejeune, Gibson and Allan.

Shortly after the Newcastle team v Everton was made public, the club published info (see below) on the official club site confirming the formation and who was playing where.

Lascelles, Fernandez and Clark the three centre-backs in front of Dubravka, with then Matt Ritchie getting his first Premier league start since August at left wing-back. At right wing-back is Isaac Hayden filling in.

The Longstaff brothers back in central midfield, with the Atsu coming in alongside Almiron and Joelinton.

Not a great range of options on the bench seemingly if we need a goal: a goalkeeper, four defenders, Jonjo Shelvey and Under 23s striker Tom Allan.

Allan Saint-Maximin isn’t included in the matchday 18 and this official info from the club simply says ‘not involved’, though a number of journalists have claimed he has simply been rested and isn’t injured.

I make it that the following first team squad players aren’t named in the squad tonight:

Saint-Maximin, Elliot, Dummett, Willems, Ki, Muto, Carroll, Gayle, Manquillo, Yedlin and of course Nabil Bentaleb who signed on loan today.

Newcastle United official confirmation:

Matt Ritchie will make his first Premier League start since his return from injury earlier this month when Newcastle United take on Everton at Goodison Park on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off).

Ritchie – who suffered an ankle injury during United’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City in August 2019 – started the FA Cup third round replay win over Rochdale a week ago and, after making a substitute appearance in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea, will line up on Merseyside as Steve Bruce’s side look to make it back-to-back league wins.

The wing-back’s inclusion is one of four changes made by head coach Bruce, who has elected to hand a start to Christian Atsu – who spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Everton – with Allan Saint-Maximin not involved. Both Longstaff brothers, Sean and Matty, also start in place of Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey.

Martin Dúbravka continues in goal, with Isaac Hayden at right wing-back and Federico Fernández, Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark in central defence. Ritchie, meanwhile, replaces the injured Jetro Willems on the left.

The Longstaff brothers will resume their partnership in the middle of the park against the Toffees, while Atsu will provide support for Joelinton and Miguel Almirón in attack.

Youngster Tom Allan – who made his first team debut against Rochdale at St. James’ Park – is named on the bench.

And there is also a place among the substitutes for full back Liam Gibson, who recently returned from a successful loan spell at Grimsby Town and was last named on the bench for a Premier League game almost four years ago.

There is experience in reserve, too, in the form of Krafth, Fabian Schär, Florian Lejeune and Shelvey, while Karl Darlow provides backup for Dúbravka.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Isaac Hayden, Federico Fernández, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie; Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff; Christian Atsu, Joelinton, Miguel Almirón

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Florian Lejeune, Liam Gibson, Jonjo Shelvey, Tom Allan

