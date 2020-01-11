News

Club attempts to explain surprising Newcastle team v Wolves and formation

Fair to say that the 2pm announcement of the Newcastle team v Wolves was met with much bewilderment by fans.

A surprise in many ways at the eleven selected by Steve Bruce.

Even more so the puzzlement as to what formation and where everybody will play.

There are four changes from the Rochdale match:

Out: Yedlin, Krafth, Atsu, Muto

In: Clark, Dummett, Willems, Gayle,

The Newcastle team v Wolves named as Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett, Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Gayle, Almiron and Joelinton.

The Subs are Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Lejeune, Atsu, Watts and Allan.

An article quickly appeared on the official club website (see below) which attempted to explain the team formation, saying ‘Gayle, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón will be the trio furthest forward for the Magpies, in front of a midfield comprising Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff.’

Indicating that Willems, Clark, Dummett and Fernandez are a four man defence.

However, difficult to see how any of them would play right-back.

BBC Newcastle have suggested that this could/would be the formation…

I don’t see how that works either, as in the past Isaac Hayden has been pushed wide right at times and it clearly doesn’t suit him (Norwich away a typical example), whilst I don’t see either Longstaff brother comfortable out wide either.

All will be revealed when they kick-off.

Although having said that, when Steve Bruce has tried to make changes in a number of games this season with players off the bench, it has often left the formation a total mess and nobody having a clue where various players are supposed to be playing.

You assume Carroll must not be fit enough to start and obviously Yedlin wasn’t available, whilst surely this must mean that Krafth is also now injured…

Newcastle United official explanation of Newcastle team v Wolves on club site:

‘Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has restored forward Dwight Gayle to his starting line-up for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Wolves.

Frontman Gayle missed out on last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Rochdale in the FA Cup third round, but returns to the United side at Molineux as part of a three-pronged attack.

That means Gayle, Joelinton and Miguel Almirón will be the trio furthest forward for the Magpies, in front of a midfield comprising Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff.

Jetro Willems, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark all return from injury for Newcastle as Bruce reshuffles his defence, while Federico Fernández wears the captain’s armband in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey.

Martin Dúbravka continues in goal, with Karl Darlow named on the bench alongside youngsters Kell Watts – who recently returned from a loan spell with Stevenage – and winger Tom Allan.

Defender Florian Lejeune is also a substitute, while Matt Ritchie, Christian Atsu and Andy Carroll could also enter the fray if required.

Newcastle United: Martin Dúbravka; Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernández, Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems; Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden; Miguel Almirón, Dwight Gayle, Joelinton.

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Florian Lejeune, Kelland Watts, Matt Ritchie, Tom Allan, Christian Atsu, Andy Carroll.’

