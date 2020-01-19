News

Chelsea star gives credit where due: “Newcastle United did unbelievable to defend the whole game…”

England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has six goals for club and country this season but he couldn’t find a way past Newcastle United.

Frank Lampard’s team arrived at St James Park with nobody outside the four four having scored more goals than them.

Away from home, only Leicester and Man City had scored more than the 25 goals the blues had amassed in their opening 11 away matches in the league.

Indeed it was five months ago on the opening day of the season when Chelsea last failed to score in a Premier League away game.

Then they met Newcastle’s defence.

Mason Mount declaring: ‘Newcastle did unbelievable to defend the whole game, making blocks, winning tackles…’

Then of course Isaac Hayden popped up in the final seconds with the winner, Mason Mount accepting ‘when we score no goals we can’t say anything’ despite the amount of possession and pressure.

The Chelsea star turned 21 this month and has been one of Frank Lampard’s top young performers, he thought the visitors ‘created loads of chances’ but in reality Newcastle’s defending was so good, the visitors only managed four attempts on target and Dubravka was relatively untroubled considering the control the West London club had of the game.

The result means Newcastle move up to 12th, level on points with Arsenal in 10th, whilst Chelsea are still fourth but could have gone eight points clear of Man Utd in fifth.

Mason Mount talking to the official club site:

“It is a tough one to take.

“Even a draw we would have been disappointed with.

“We had a lot of possession, we created a lot of chances, but when we score no goals we can’t say anything.

“Newcastle did unbelievable to defend the whole game, making blocks, winning tackles, and in football anything can happen.

“They then go to the other end of the pitch late on and score.

“We spoke after the game and we thought we gave everything we could. I thought we created loads of chances.

“In some other games we didn’t create as many. We had some shots on target, but when the team are defending that well and that deep it’s hard to break them down.

“We had a lot of possession. They had a lot of bodies behind the ball. We put crosses in, they defended it, so we need to look at what ways we can maybe add to our game to score these goals.

“It was hard for us to get the ball in the areas we want and create chances.

“Credit to them that they defended so well, I thought we gave it our all and worked hard throughout the game, but in football anything can happen.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

