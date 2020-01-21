News

Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Everton 2 Newcastle 2: “Steve Bruce didn’t apologise…”

Carlo Ancelotti was stunned at the final whistle on Tuesday night.

Though seemingly not quite as stunned as the Everton players and fans.

When you are such an experienced manager, you have quite literally seen it all before.

Trying to find some perspective after two goals in the final minute of injury time saw Newcastle rescue a ridiculous point, Carlo Ancelotti reminded us of what happened 15 years ago.

He was the AC Milan boss in 2005 who watched his team go three up and totally dominate Liverpool in the Champions League final first half, only to then collapse as Rafa Benitez’ team fought back to win on penalties.

After experiencing that, throwing away two points in a mid-season mid-table Premier League game might not feel quite so bad.

Carlo Ancelotti:

“Steve Bruce didn’t apologise [for the draw]…

“There was a large superiority that we had.

“We are disappointed of course but on the other side, we are pleased with the performance.

“I think there are things in football that are unpredictable…

“Until the first goal, no one thought Newcastle could draw the game.

“We played well and deserved to win but sometimes in football, things happen that you cannot control.

“The players are really sad for this moment.

“I said to them that I lost the Champions League final after leading 3-0, these things happen.

“We have to stay on the game for 90 minutes but I’m not saying anything to my players.

They played well and it can happen. It’s just unlucky for this game.

“The idea of how we played was good and we have to follow this idea.

“I think today everything was ok, we played more vertical compared to the last games.

“I am really pleased with this.

“It is important to have a striker like this [Kean].

“The goal can give him more confidence in what he’s doing but he is doing well.

“He has to improve technically and tactically but he is going the right way.”

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

