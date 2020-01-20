News

Carlo Ancelotti confirms 3 Everton stars won’t face Newcastle United and talks up Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Carlo Ancelotti has made a decent start to life at Goodison Park.

Everton picking up 10 points in their first five Premier League games, including a 2-1 win at St James Park.

The only league defeat a narrow 2-1 at Man City, though the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool’s kids didn’t go down too well.

In the same time period, Newcastle have picked up only four points from a possible 15, allowing Carlo Ancelotti to now sit above United on goal difference.

However, the new Toffees manager has had injuries to deal with and on Monday afternoon confirmed three players definitely wouldn’t be fit to face Newcastle.

Iwobi still out, plus Sigurdsson and Richarlison who both played in the 2-1 victory at St James Park just over three weeks ago, the Brazilian arguably Everton’s best player that day.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit though, six goals in his last eight Premier League games including two at Newcastle, with Carlo Ancelotti pushing the striker’s England claims ahead of Tuesday night:

“We had problems against Newcastle away and I think we will have the same problems on Tuesday.

“We have to be focussed on the match, not look at the table.

“We have to do our best to get three points for our confidence.

“Confidence is really important, it keeps the atmosphere good.

“The atmosphere round us now is really good.

“We had some good results and need to continue having positive results.

“It is important to keep the spirit of the team high.

“Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) is doing really well and he has to keep going.

“He is showing good quality, his feeling in this period is very good

“He works hard, really hard, he has to be focussed more on not moving too much into wide positions.

“Of course he can play for England.

“England has fantastic strikers, he has to fight, but I think he has the quality and possibility to be a great striker.

“I don’t have to tell Southgate to look at Dominic because he already did.

“He has to keep going, he’s showing a good quality in this moment. After that, Southgate has his own right to decide.”

