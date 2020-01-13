News

Brian Barry-Murphy says Rochdale confident they can play ‘even better’ at St James Park

Brian Barry-Murphy was ecstatic at the final whistle nine days ago, whilst Newcastle had dominated the opening half, Rochdale were by far the better team after the break and indeed had been unlucky not to win the tie late on after equalising.

Saturday’s 2-0 win has really set Rochdale up for Tuesday night.

The victory over Bolton made it two league wins in a row and takes Rochdale six points clear of the bottom three, leaving them to concentrate on the positives and opportunities the FA Cup replay presents.

If they get through on Tuesday night, it would be the fifth time in seven seasons that the club had reached FA Cup round four, not bad when you consider they start in round one each year.

In the aftermath of the 1-1 draw with Newcastle nine days ago, Brian Barry-Murphy declared:

“A trip to St. James Park is fully deserved, for all of the players and our whole Club.

“That will be another amazing journey and I hope we can bring the same numbers that we brought to Old Trafford, because that was an incredible occasion.

“It’s a huge result for the club.

“I was a little disappointed with the way we played in the first half but the way we finished was important.

“It felt like a second-half to be proud about.

“We don’t complain about the fixture congestion. We relish it in the cup.

“It’s what the club’s about and we’re delighted for that to continue.”

Now 24 hours before the match at St James Park, the Rochdale boss has once again been talking to the media about the game on Tyneside,

He says his team are ‘giddy’ with excitement ahead of the match…

Brian Barry-Murphy:

“Since Saturday’s game (2-0 win over Bolton) everyone has been talking about Tuesday night and obviously there’s a giddy excitement amongst our players of anticipation.

“The first game at our home stadium was amazing really and felt kind of like a cup final appearance for our town.

“Hopefully that will be the same again.

“We have brought huge numbers to our away games this season and Old Trafford [5,500 Rochdale fans to see them draw 1-1 and lose on penalties in League cup] was probably the pinnacle.

“So I think the general feeling among the players is, if we can get anything like that support again, it will be a memorable occasion irrespective of the result.

“We are very confident we can play even better and give a better account of ourselves and make everyone proud.

“But the big variable and big problem is that probably Newcastle will too and be even better in their home stadium.”

