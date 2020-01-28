News

BBC choose Oxford v Newcastle for live TV coverage as date and time finally confirmed

Finally, a date and time have been confirmed for Oxford v Newcastle.

More than 72 hours after the draw at St James Park, the news is that BBC TV have taken the game for live broadcast.

The kick-off is at 8.05pm on Tuesday 4 February and Newcastle fans have been allocated 1,800 tickets.

Oxford United official announcement:

‘Oxford United’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Newcastle United has now been confirmed as a televised game on BBC One, with an 8.05pm kick off on Tuesday 4th February.’

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup replay at Oxford United are now on sale to season ticket holders with 40 or more away points.

Newcastle United have been allocated 1,800 tickets for the game.

Prices

‘Adult prices are £24. Tickets for over-65s are £17. Prices for 18 to 21-year-olds are £16. Under-18s can purchase tickets for £14. Under-13s prices are £10 and under-sevens can buy tickets for £6.

Please note that under-13s must be accompanied by a paying adult.

How to buy

To purchase tickets, please visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.’

