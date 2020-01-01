News

Ayoze Perez speaks ahead of Premier League return – Newcastle United ‘will always be special’

Ayoze Perez has already registered two wins over Newcastle United.

After five years on Tyneside, the striker needed only two months to beat hs old club twice.

Ayoze Perez starting the League Cup win at St James Park, as well as that 5-0 demolition at the King Power.

Whether he starts today though may be his biggest challenge.

Perez has started 14 of the 20 Premier League games so far, that have sent Leicester second top of the table.

With four goals and three assists, that represents an average of being directly involved in a goal, every two starts. However, the hat-trick in the 9-0 thrashing of Southampton obviously represents three quarters of his goals so far.

Ayoze Perez says he still speaks to his former NUFC teammates, the Spanish speakers anyway.

The former Tenerife forward saying that Newcastle United ‘will always be special for me’ and that it was an ‘important period’ of his career and life.

Newcastle have had a better run of results since that 5-0 hammering but Ayoze Perez is confident of winning today if the visitors are at their best.

Brendan Rodgers didn’t select Ayoze Perez in his first choice 11 for that top two showdown and 4-0 home defeat to Liverpool, instead Perez was one of nine outfield changes as Leicester beat West Ham away on Saturday.

So he may well find himself sitting on the bench as St James Park is ‘sold out’ once again due to 10,000 free season tickets given away.

Ayoze Perez talking to Leicester City TV:

“I still do (talk to the Newcastle United players), we still have a group of the Spanish speakers, we keep in touch.

“Sometimes when somebody does something good we congratulate each other, so we are still in touch.

“It was (at Newcastle United) an important period of my career, my life, so I keep in contact with them.

“It will always be special for me.

“I spoke to them (after the 5-0 in September) and I felt sorry for them because it was a tough moment for them, not getting many results, not getting many points, at the bottom.

“I am pleased they are getting a couple of wins, they are getting some points, they are now in a much more comfortable position.

“Now it is time to play against us.

“It is going to be tough, have no doubts about it.

“It is going to be a tough game for us but if we give our best we can get a win.”

