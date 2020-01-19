News

Astonishing Allan Saint-Maximin statistics – They say it all

Allan Saint-Maximin was back for Newcastle United against Chelsea.

The 22 year old returning to action after six weeks out injured.

In that time, Newcastle have had six Premier League games and only picked up four points and scored four goals.

On Saturday, Allan Saint-Maximin clearly didn’t look 100% but gave the side that added threat and pace, whilst at the same time ASM as usual worked tirelessly in defence as well.

I think we all expected him to be subbed as after six weeks out and obviously not fully fit, it looked a massive risk to keep him on until the very end, especially with what has happened to him previously this season in terms of injuries.

However, what a finish to the game!

Newcastle’s first corner of the game in the 94th minute, cleared by Willian at the near post.

The ball reaches Allan Saint-Maximin and his cross from some way out on the left is swung expertly in and there is Isaac Hayden on the end of it.

Newcastle United’s talisman returns and creates the only goal of the game, happy days.

That is what our eyes saw but what about the stats?

This is Newcastle United’s record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 12 Won 1 Drawn 3 Lost 8 Points 6 Goals For 7 Goals Against 24

These are the matches where Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start:

Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

West Ham 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Sheff Utd 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 2 Points 23 Goals For 15 Goals Against 10

As you can see, a bit of a difference…

When Allan Saint-Maximin has been involved, Newcastle have better results, score more goals and concede less.

ASM clearly isn’t the finished article BUT he turns Newcastle into a far better and effective team, fact.

