Opinion

Are you convinced by Steve Bruce Newcastle United January transfer window claims?

The January transfer window draws close…

In fact it is so close that we are already four days into it.

Four days with absolutely zero indication that Newcastle United are showing any urgency at all in bringing in much needed extra quality.

A situation made all the worse by the additional injury problems affecting the squad.

Asked about the January transfer window ahead of this weekend and whether Newcastle will sign player in January, Steve Bruce responded:

“I hope so.

“They are really really good top, top players who I have gone for.

“When that happens, you have got competition…but we will try.

“We have a couple of plates spinning who would be of interest.

“But in my experience, the end of the window may be when things happen…”

There is of course no point going for players who are no better than what Newcastle already have but Steve Bruce already seems to be setting us up for not landing these alleged ‘top, top players’, by talking about the competition for them being potentially too hot.

We also of course have the usual Mike Ashley plan, if indeed there is any plan/intention at all to sign players.

Whereby players will only be signed at the very end of the transfer window, something which has repeatedly been the case under Mike Ashley in both summer and January windows.

The last two seasons saw Rafa Benitez kept waiting before Mike Ashley eventually allowed January transfer window signings to be made.

Kenedy starting only 13 games after signing late in January 2018, then Martin Dubravka signed on deadline day (along with Islam Slimani) and only in position to make 12 starts.

Miguel Almiron was signed on 31 January 2019 and only made nine starts, injury did intervene but he would only have been able to make a maximum of 12 Premier League starts anyway, as his signing was left so late. Indeed, Almiron’s agent said the signing nearly didn’t happen at all and it was only because Atlanta United eventually backed down and accepted the price that Mike Ashley was refusing to budge from.

As it stands there are 17 Premier League games that a new January signing could potentially play in. However, if signings are left until the very last minute as usual (if these ‘top, top’ potential signings actually exist), then they would have a maximum of 13 PL games to be involved in, with Wolves and Everton away already gone, Chelsea at home and almost certainly Norwich at St James Park as well, as that is on Saturday 1 February.

If I had to bet, I would say Mike Ashley will allow no players to be bought and at best one or two very late loan deals.

