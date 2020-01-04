News

Andy Carroll injured yet again – Makes it nine Newcastle United players ruled out of Rochdale match

Andy Carroll has been ruled out of today’s match.

Steve Bruce confirming he is injured and not rested before he names his team to play Rochdale.

This makes it nine of the NUFC first team squad who won’t be available.

The other eight already ruled out are Jetro Willems, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Mail report that this latest Andy Carroll enforced absence is due to a recurrence of the hip/rib problem that the striker had in November.

Steve Bruce reveals latest Andy Carroll injury:

“We won’t play Andy as he is not quite right.

“He (is injured and) has not been rested.

“He made himself available last Saturday but I don’t think he was right then.

“He is out of this one.”

After losing their only two goalscorers last summer, Newcastle needed to sign at least two replacements in the summer who you could reasonably rely on to both play regularly and score goals.

Instead we have Joelinton who doesn’t even look like a centre-forward and defensive noises coming out of the club that they always knew the £40m had been spent on a player who wasn’t an out and goalscorer…

With only 17 games of the Premier League season remaining, the Brazilian has managed only one goal.

That is one more goal than Andy Carroll who has struggled to even get on the pitch. Including this Rochdale match, Carroll has only started four of the first 23 games of the season and in total has played on 497 minutes of football so far.

With Mike Ashley now making the transfer decisions it has invited disaster, the owner making no attempt to keep either Perez or Rondon and replacing them with somebody who clearly isn’t a goalscorer and another who struggles to even play, never mind score – I can’t recall Carroll having a serious effort on goal so far.

The only way the Andy Carroll signing would have made any sense, would have been if NUFC had signed two strikers who looked likely to score goals AND Carroll as a third wildcard gamble on top of that pair.

