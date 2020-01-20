News

Alan Shearer picks Premier League team of the week – Only the three Newcastle United stars

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including three from Newcastle United after their displays against Chelsea

No surprise that Alan Shearer selects three more defensive players.

The clean sheet was pivotal to the result and nobody did more than Ciaran Clark to earn that. Both Garth Crooks and Jamie Redknapp also chose him in their Premier League teams of the week.

Federico Fernandez was also outstanding at the back and the Argentine international also makes this Alan Shearer team.

Whilst as well as his defensive duties, Isaac Hayden was there in the last minute to put the ball into the net.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Max Aarons (Norwich)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Federico Fernandez (Newcastle United)

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United)

Adama Traore (Wolves)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 – Saturday 18 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hayden 90+4

Possession was Chelsea 70%, Newcastle 30%

Total shots were Chelsea 19, Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Chelsea 4, Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 10, Newcastle 1

Crowd: 52,217 (3,200 Chelsea and 10,000 free NUFC season ticket holders)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 71), Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems (Ritchie 12), Hayden, Shelvey (Matty Longstaff 85), Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Schar, Lejeune, Atsu

