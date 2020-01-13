News

Alan Shearer picks Premier League team of the week – Including two Newcastle United stars

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including two from Newcastle United after their displays against Wolves.

No surprise that Alan Shearer includes Martin Dubravka as one of his selections.

The NUFC goalkeeper was man of the match (yet again!) as he earned United a point with three saves after efforts on goal from inside the six yard box.

As for outfield players, the Newcastle United legend also picks goalscorer Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan was the best outfield player for Newcastle by a massive distance.

Both Newcastle players deserving their place in this Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week but I wouldn’t have envied him trying to find a third NUFC player to include…

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Brandon Williams (Man Utd)

Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

(Nuno Espirito Santo says only ‘fantastic’ Martin Dubravka kept negative Newcastle United in the game – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce on Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 after 1 shot on target “I thought we looked very, very dangerous” – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Watch excellent Miguel Almiron finish and official match highlights here – Watch HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Steve Bruce lucky once again as Newcastle United score with only shot on target – Read HERE)

