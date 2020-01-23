Transfer Rumours

Agreement reached for Newcastle United to sign Valentino Lazaro – Multiple sources

Valentino Lazaro is set to be announced as Newcastle United’s second signing of this January transfer window.

Last Friday, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla broke the story that Newcastle were in talks to sign the Inter Milan player.

The rest of the media followed it up with added detail, with Steve Bruce then later confirming on Monday that the player’s agent had indeed been to St James Park for transfer talks.

However, it then emerged that Lazaro’s agent was also talking to a number of other clubs, including Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

This (Thursday morning) once again saw Alfredo Pedulla ahead of the game, as he had another exclusive, saying that Newcastle had bettered their offer and now were set to beat Leipzig to the Austrian international’s signature, with completion possible by late Friday.

Today’s Pedulla exclusive has once again seen the rest of the media play catch up.

On Thursday night we now have multiple sources reporting that agreement has been reached between Newcastle United and Inter Milan.

Just like the Nabil Bentaleb signing, it is reported as a try before you buy, initial loan with a buying option fee agreed for the summer.

Sky Sports and The Telegraph report that buying option as £20m.

They and other media also say that Valentino Lazaro will fly in tonight ahead of a medical on Friday.

Another Italian journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, adds the info that the loan fee for the remaining month of this season will be £1.3m. With Newcastle also picking up the player’s wages in these coming months.

The Mag – Earlier today (Thursday 23 January 2020):

The agent of Valentino Lazaro was at St James Park last weekend, Steve Bruce confirming that afterwards.

However, the player’s agent then turned up at RB Leipzig (he also was then pictured in Bologna after that, though no confirmation reports that talks had taken place with the Serie A club as well).

Max Hagmayr (the agent) was quite open this week and stated that whilst he had been at St James Park for talks, he was also talking to RB Leipzig and other clubs.

The situation looked lost with the player set to sign for the current Bundesliga leaders and reports talking positively about the move (back) to Germany set to happen.

Thursday morning though has seen an interesting update, reporting that things have changed once again, that Newcastle United are now favourites.

It has more credibility than your run of the mill transfer story/update because it comes from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who originally broke the story of Newcastle in talks to sign the player.

On Thursday morning he has put out a new exclusive on his website, saying that RB Leipzig tried to close a deal last night but Newcastle have now improved their offer, making them favourites once again.

What is more, is that Pedulla says that Newcastle are now taking the necessary steps to try and quickly close a deal themselves, in order to avoid Leipzig having the chance to improve their own current offer on the table.

In fact, the Italian journalist has added on Twitter that he understands Valentino Lazaro is ready to fly to Newcastle once/if agreement is reached, with the whole deal completed potentially as early as Friday night.

Whilst you are always sceptical of Mike Ashley showing any willingness to increase any original offer, maybe/hopefully the ongoing injury situation and in reality very lucky results despite poor performances, will have convinced the NUFC owner to do anything but the bare minimum in this transfer window.

The fact that there is such strong competition, including from the Bundesliga leaders, leads me to think that this one would be a credible signing albeit on loan, if it happens.

