Opinion

A week of January transfer window now gone and Newcastle United haven’t tried to buy anybody

It is January transfer window time.

A new decade kicks off with the 2020 January transfer window as Newcastle United look to cling on to Premier League survival for another year.

We have already had a deluge of media reports linking NUFC with a host of players.

Steve Bruce has went public and said/claimed that he has ‘plates spinning’ and Newcastle United have identified ‘top, top players’ that they are going to try and sign.

Journalists close to Steve Bruce and the Mike Ashley regime, especially those in local media, are particularly keen to push an agenda to try and get Newcastle fans to believe that Ashley is going to allow players to be bought this month, with more than a hint that big could be set to be spent.

I have to say that I am very impressed by those Newcastle fans who are able to believe this nonsense, I wish I lived in a perpetual state of believing great things could happen at any time, whether it is winning the lottery of NUFC buying players this month. It must be wonderful to wake up each morning in such a delusional state.

One story done to death already, is that Newcastle United are set to sign Krzysztof Piatek any day soon.

Half the journalists going with a storyline that Mike Ashley is willing to pay over £30m to bring the Polish striker in this month.

The other half claiming NUFC are set to sign the 24 year old on loan.

I am amazed that anybody can honestly believe either version.

You really think that AC Milan are going to let a player go out on loan who cost them £33m last January, who scored 30 goals in Italian football last season and who has featured in all 18 Serie A league games this season, starting 14 of them.

As for Mike Ashley allowing £30m+ to be spent on a striker when £80m was spent on an attacking trio these past 12 months, you are honestly living in dreamland.

In fact, thinking Newcastle are likely to buy anybody just baffles me.

Until Miguel Almiron was bought on 31 January 2019 as NUFC were deep in relegation trouble, only once in the previous five Januarys did Mike Ashley allow any players to be bought. Deep in relegation trouble back in January 2016, we saw Shelvey, Saivet and Townsend all arrive.

Before that you have to go back another three years and the infamous 2013 January transfer rush, with NUFC in relegation trouble Mike Ashley allowed the five French players to be bought and Kevin Mbabu.

Indeed, the only new player to be brought into the club and bought in a January in the past decade, was Papiss Cisse in January 2011. What a coincidence that the only January Mike Ashley allowed any ambition to be shown, it ended up paying off spectacularly well, Cisse scoring a goal a game and United ending up fifth.

The reality though is that January after January follows a very similar pattern, loads of speculation about buying players but Ashley not allowing any signing to be bought in.

Instead waiting towards the end of January and if we are lucky we might see the odd loan signing or two, depending largely on who other clubs have no use for.

It is already a week now gone of this 2020 January transfer window and I would bet if we jumped forward in time to a week to go of it, we won’t have bought anybody and almost certainly not even a loan signing. Possibly bringing somebody in over the course of the very final few days of this month/transfer window.

By that time we will have played Wolves, Chelsea and Everton, whilst no doubt any last few days of January signing will arrive too late to be used in what could be a pivotal game at home to Norwich on 1 February, after that there will only be 13 more Premier League games to play.

As always, signings far more likely the worse Newcastle are in the league, so three (very likely) defeats in these next three PL matches and Mike Ashley far more likely to allow a signing or two to try and keep Premier League cash and worldwide TV exposure.

