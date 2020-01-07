Videos

A mad mad Friday night at Anfield 36 years ago today – Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0 but absolutely brilliant

Yes a four goal thrashing on the pitch at Anfield but 6 January 1984 will never be forgotten by any Newcastle United fan who was there.

Newcastle were playing class exciting football and on their way to promotion.

Kevin Keegan leading a frontline that consisted of Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle and KK himself.

The FA Cup third round draw giving Kevin Keegan a return to the club he left seven years earlier.

The game moved to a Friday night for live TV but that didn’t stop an absolutely mental Geordie invasion of Merseyside.

Newcastle lost 4-0 in the FA Cup and Kevin Keegan famously said that this was the game that convinced him his legs had gone, in terms of any chance of playing in the top division again.

Any Newcastle fans who were there though, will remember one of the greatest away match atmospheres of all time.

Estimates of anything between eleven and fifteen thousand there supporting Kevin Keegan and the black and whites (see brilliant video footage below of the support that night below.)

It ended Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0 on the pitch, goals from Robinson, Rush(2) and Johnston.

Off the pitch though it was the best away support that I have ever been a part of.

Absolutely class, enjoy it below, especially if you were there.

(Footage put up by ‘Newcastle United 1980 – 1994 Videos’)

