Opinion

6 January Premier League signings in 48 hours as Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley hold ‘transfer summit’

When it comes to Premier League signings, we are repeatedly told that there is no rush, as deals tend to happen late in the window.

This is true to an extent but only because there is a mad panic at the end as clubs realise time is running out, with also obviously a number of players and clubs holding on to see what is on offer, especially with loans.

However, if clubs really want/need to get players in, they can still do it early in a transfer window, especially important in January when if you leave it right to the end of the month there will only be 13 matches or so at the very most that any new signing can influence before the season ends.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce met this (Wednesday) morning for their so-called ‘transfer summit’, claimed by the media to be seriously discussing making signings this month.

Here’s hoping they are right…

Today’s meeting can’t have lasted too long because Mike Ashley was reported to be back at Shirebrook by 2pm.

Whatever this meeting was about, if anything, you can hardly see it as a credible way for doing anything. Surely any serious transfer planning would have taken place in December at the latest and you can have contact between owner and head coach without it being reported all over the media and announced by the head coach at a press conference. What point can it serve apart from trying to make it appear that there are serious intentions to try and sign somebody?

The January transfer window may have been a slow burner in the early days but as Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce were having a chat, there had been six signings (see below) made by Premier League clubs in the last 48 hours.

Newcastle may currently have a five points gap to the relegation spots but complacency would be a massive mistake.

All January transfer window signings (incoming) by Premier League clubs so far (Info via BBC Sport and the official PL site):

15 January

Gedson Fernandes [Benfica – Tottenham] Loan

Darren Randolph [Middlesbrough – West Ham] Undisclosed

14 January

Ignacio Pussetto [Udinese – Watford] £7m

13 January

Jarrad Branthwaite [Carlisle – Everton] Undisclosed

Pepe Reina [AC Milan – Aston Villa] Loan

Lukas Rupp [Hoffenheim – Norwich] Undisclosed

12 January

Ondrej Duda [Hertha Berlin – Norwich] Loan

10 January

Cenk Tosun [Everton – Crystal Palace] Loan

7 January

Danny Drinkwater [Chelsea – Aston Villa] Loan

1 January

Takumi Minamino [RB Salzburg – Liverpool] Undisclosed

