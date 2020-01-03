Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Saturday afternoon ended Wolves 1 Newcastle 1.

Miguel Almiron scoring after only seven minutes for is third goal in the last three weeks.

However, Wolves hitting back only seven minutes later, aided by some poor Newcastle defending on a corner.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is Jamie Smith who has the honour…:

POSITIVES

You’d have taken a draw

After three straight defeats the spectre of a Pardewesque-like run hung in the air, given the difficult looking January fixtures.

This point put paid to that and, given the modern resurgence of Wolves, was one you’d have taken all day before the game.

Surely Rochdale’s visit should bring a first win since before Christmas and maybe we can get the season back on track from here.

Getting Miggy with it

Three goals in four Saturdays for Almiron I make that.

Hopefully the monkey is well and truly off his back and the imminent return of Allan Saint Maxmin can only add impetus to a resurgent attack.

Just need a centre forward who scores (more on that in a bit)

Relative Stability

I don’t think anyone expected looking up at the top half of the table, to last, but looking down seems a bit better.

With this an apparent point gained, February could be absolutely huge as a string of winnable games come round.

Which could also banish relegation thoughts IF things go according to plan.

NEGATIVES

Injuries man

The hobble offs of late against Leicester, Rochdale and now today, have been dumbfounding.

People have been quick to blame the management team (“this never happened under Rafa”), the training facilities and the fixture congestion…but the truth maybe lies in the middle of all this.

Overall it shouldn’t be a horrendous amount of time for anyone coming back, although I do have one major concern…

I got number 9 problems (and a switch is one)

We need a striker who can score goals.

It’s obvious before you start any football season anywhere but it has been stunningly exposed here.

The Joelinton situation needs addressed but imminently the best solution would seem to be bringing someone in, most likely short-term.

However, I wonder if the peddling of Dwight Gayle would be crucial to any incoming transaction and his latest injury might just have hamstrung any hope of moving him out in this window.

Joelinton

We all know there’s a rabbit off with this transfer.

Some people decry Joelinton not being an out and out centre forward. Others counter that he is unwilling to apply himself properly and that this is unacceptable.

Whatever the view, I don’t think giving him dogs abuse is going to achieve anything in the short or long-term.

Whatever the perception, doubling down on someone wearing the Newcastle shirt is counter-productive. Hopefully his playing through an injury yesterday is a sign of showing some grit.

Stats (half-time stats in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Wolves 1 Newcastle 1) – Saturday 11 January 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 7

Wolves:

Dendoncker 14

Possession was Wolves 65% (62%), Newcastle 35% (38%)

Total shots were Wolves 9 (5), Newcastle 5 (4)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2), Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Wolves 5 (2), Newcastle 2 (0)

Crowd: 31,570 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Clark, Fernandez, Dummett (Lejeune 13), Willems, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle (Atsu 28), Joelinton (Carroll 79)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Watts. Allan, Ritchie

