Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Everton 2 Newcastle 2

Tuesday night ended Everton 2 Newcastle 2.

Goals in the 30th and 54th minutes looked to have sealed the result and it becoming just a case of how many goals?

With three defenders coming off the bench it was clearly damage limitation for Steve Bruce…and then this happened!

POSITIVES

Martin Dubravka

What more can you say about him?

We do so much take him for granted, another four points banked these past few days that Newcastle wouldn’t have got without the keeper.

With Darlow or Elliot in goal this season, Newcastle wouldn’t just be in the relegation zone, they would be rock bottom. Only Bruce”s outrageous luck and the ability of Dubravka have prevented disaster this season so far. You could at least half this current 30 points total without him and the worst possible news in these next nine days would be if we heard that Mike Ashley had accepted ‘an offer too good to turn down for a 31 year old’…

The Everton fans

Sweet music to my ears.

The atmosphere was shocking at this match and the scousers could hardly be bothered to even taunt us when two up and coasting.

The equalising goal and final whistle were only seconds apart and met by arguably the loudest response of the night as Everton fans booed their team off the pitch.

Glorious.

The final minute

This is why we all love football so much.

You just never know…

Particularly if you are an away match regular, you live for things like this.

You accept that most away games are going to be a disappointment on the pitch but the good moments can be VERY good.

Lejeune scoring those two goals in the final seconds, what a feeling!

NEGATIVES

The first 93 minutes

Whilst we glory in those final seconds, we don’t forget/ignore what went before that.

Newcastle United were shocking, with the exceptions of Almiron and Dubravka, the rest of the starting eleven just didn’t turn up.

As good as Jamaal Lascelles was on Saturday in terms of his leadership and own personal game, he was as bad tonight.

We can allow the centre-backs in general an occasional off day but as for the rest of the players on show at Goodison, how many of them are good enough really?

Where’s the plan?

Does Steve Bruce send the team out with any plan at all, apart from try to keep a clean sheet?

I struggle to see the existence of any tactics when it comes to creating chances and scoring goals and this match summed it up.

Not a single effort on goal in the 90 minutes and then when the chances/goals came in the final minute, it was set-pieces knocked into the box and then see what happens.

Yes injuries and fatigue are biting but there is never any recognisable plan, no matter who is available. Everton aren’t great and had injuries of their own BUT you could still see what their tactics were and how they were trying to score goals to win the match.

The Longstaffs

It is difficult to judge because the team overall was so bad but central midfield was especially feeble last night.

Hopefully one or both of Sean and Matty Longstaff will make it but for me, they just aren’t cutting it in the Premier League at the moment.

Steve Bruce’s negative tactics don’t help but Everton were strolling through the midfield and neither Bruce nor the Longstaff brothers could do anything about it.

Personally, I would have had Schar in midfield against the scousers, crazy that he was on the bench when he sometimes plays midfield for Switzerland.

Stats (Half-time ones in brackets) from BBC Sport:

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Everton 1 Newcastle 0) – Tuesday 21 January 7.30pm

Goals:

Everton:

Kean 30, Calvert-Lewin 54

Newcastle:

Lejeune 90+4 90+5

Possession was Everton 55% (63%), Newcastle 45% (37%)

Total shots were Everton 17 (6), Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were Everton 8 (4), Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Everton 6 (3), Newcastle 4 (2)

Crowd: 38,822

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark (Lejeune 70), Fernandez, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Atsu (Krafth 62), Almiron, Joelinton (Schar 78)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Gibson, Allan

