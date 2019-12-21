Opinion

With latest comments does Steve Bruce mean us?

Some interesting comments from Steve Bruce.

The Head Coach speaking ahead of the Crystal Palace game and as he now nears his first half season in the job.

As well as talking about today’s game, Steve Bruce has also been talking about the fans.

Specifically about their reaction to his appointment and the five months that have followed.

Steve Bruce declaring: ‘There are certain blogs I’m aware of and on social media, which will never accept me. The vast majority in the city that I was born and bred in, want me to do OK, because they know if I do OK the club does OK and really that’s what matters to them.’

Well as the website that carries more articles and words than any other about Steve Bruce, not all of them favourable…probably safe to say that The Mag is one of those the NUFC Head Coach is referring to.

At this point, I think it is right to point out the stance of The Mag on Steve Bruce and indeed any other topic, there are no editorial orders on what fans/writers can or can’t write about anything. The whole idea of The Mag from the very first issue of the magazine back in August 1988, was/is that it exists as a platform to allow fans to say whatever they want. That remains to this day, all articles welcome from all fans, or even from Steve Bruce himself…send them to [email protected]

What I think is also important, is that vasts majority of the backlash about Steve Bruce’s appointment was aimed at Mike Ashley.

Rafa Benitez wanted to revolutionise the club, he wanted investment in the Academy, in the training complex, the first team squad. He wanted a long-term plan and backing to progress the club year on year. Ashley refused and Rafa was forced out.

Mike Ashley said in 2013 that the new state of the art training complex was essential if Newcastle were going to be able to compete and would be built ASAP. Instead he has only paid to have the existing building painted and stated there is no plan now to build it in the foreseeable future.

No proper investment in the Academy so that just struggles along, with more very poor results this season.

Ashley insisted on recruiting a head coach who would only have authority to train and pick the team, with he (Mike Ashley) having control of which signings are made. So we end up with the bizarre situation of losing our only two credible goalscorers and Ashley insists on replacing them with a £40m young overseas player with no record of being a regular goalscorer, even during two seasons in Austria, along with an older free transfer who even struggles to get on the pitch, never mind score goals, Joelinton and Carroll have one goal between them.

Steve Bruce arrived as just the latest one from the lower leagues, just like Pardew and McClaren.

What are Newcastle fans supposed to think?

Mike Ashley appointing somebody who has never won anything in over 20 years of management and who has spent most of the lasts decade in the Championship.

We are bound to judge the new choice based on his past achievements and this record before this season of all games managed in the Premier League could only give us massive worries:

Steve Bruce has a far worse Premier League record than Allardyce, Pardew, JFK and McClaren, never mind Keegan and Benitez.

As for the style of football, Steve Bruce plays really negative football and his teams have averaged only 1.03 goals per game, far worse than the others and even Fat Sam!

His negative style of play summed up by the relative career ‘success’ in not conceding goals, better than the others (not including Rafa and KK obviously)and even Fat Sam!

What have we seen?

The most boring negative football we have ever seen, far worse than Rafa and even Fat Sam.

Only 17 goals in 17 games, the average slightly under his past feeble goals scored record. Whilst 24 conceded means an average of 1.41 goals per games conceded, a bit worse than Steve Bruce’s past career average.

The points total of 22 has been credible and Steve Bruce has had lots of praise for it.

However, many fans/writers have also felt it right (unlike pretty much the whole of the media) to point out that this total of points has been achieved via some pretty outrageous luck. The side creating a minimal number of chances and scoring a very high proportion of those chances, via unlikely sources – mainly defenders and Shelvey, who has suddenly scored five goals this season after only two Premier League goals in his first three and a half years at the club.

When you see Everton go for a manager such as Ancelotti, isn’t it only to be expected that Newcastle fans wonder why Mike Ashley always wants a desperate candidate from the lower divisions who he can control.

We all hope Steve Bruce can prove us wrong.

However, it has also been disappointing seeing him copy Pardew, Carver and McClaren in his willingness to push out Mike Ashley PR/Spin as well.

Results (and the quality of football) though in the longer-term will dictate how Steve Bruce is viewed.

Steve Bruce talking to the Chronicle:

“There are certain blogs I’m aware of and on social media, which will never accept me.

“The vast majority in the city that I was born and bred in, want me to do OK, because they know if I do OK the club does OK and really that’s what matters to them.

“Look, with my experience, I think I knew what I was coming into.

“I didn’t think the backlash would be that severe but there’s a certain sickness in me to say the tougher it gets, the more I’m determined to prove to people if I ever have to that I’m competent enough to do this job.

“I think after 20 years in it and more than 400 games in the Premier League, people overlook that.

“There’s only people like Fergie and Wenger and Sam Allardyce and Moyes and to be amongst that, that experience has helped me come through it.

“On the other side of it, I’ve enjoyed it. How good is it to be head coach of Newcastle? I’ve been given a wonderful opportunity so I hope we can keep improving.”

