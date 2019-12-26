Opinion

Will the real Michael Owen stand up and tell the truth – Stitched up or changed his mind?

Before each Newcastle United match, we usually feature what Michael Owen has said about the game and his prediction.

On Monday, NUFC fan/writer John Martin sent an article in about the latest Michael Owen patter.

John Martin particularly unhappy about the former NUFC striker constantly referring to Manchester United as ‘United’ in his comments, even though they were playing Newcastle United.

The official BetVictor website reporting on Monday 23 December, Michael Owen saying this in his preview:

With John Martin commenting:

‘Michael Owen had stopped doing it but has now returned to the habit, saying ‘United need to bounce back…’, well no Michael we don’t, as NUFC won on Saturday, so we simply need to repeat on Thursday.

Some people will no doubt say ‘what’s in a name’ and well I would say everything, Newcastle United was when West End and East End came together to form our beloved football club in 1892. It is bad enough random people in the media referring to the Mancs as United when playing against NUFC but for somebody who earned an absolute fortune and then deserted us on relegation, it is shameful.’

Amusingly, Michael Owen even used his own Twitter account on Monday to question The Mag article in terms of had he really done anything wrong…

However, things have gone a little strange, as following that piece reporting what Michael Owen had said in his preview, BetVictor have then also published a video on Tuesday 24 December via their Twitter account, showing Michael Owen speaking his preview of Manchester United v Newcastle United.

Michael Owen speaking on BetVictor video published Tuesday 24 December:

“Manchester United, well I thought they had turned a bit of a corner with a great run of results not so long ago.

“But against Watford on Sunday they were really really poor and got beat 2-0.

“They are hosting Newcastle.

“Now all the teams that go to Old Trafford and play as a team block, almost give Manchester United the ball and leave them with possession, seem to come away with a result.

“All Manchester United’s wins this season, or the majority of them, have come when they hardly had any possession. So that tells you that are probably a counter-attacking team and they fail to penetrate but Paul Pogba is back now and that should help.

“However, I am going to go for a draw here. i think Newcastle might be able to cling on to a point, 1-1 at Old Trafford for me.”

⚽️ We caught up with @themichaelowen to get his Boxing Day #PL predictions. 🤔 How many do you think he’s predicted correctly? pic.twitter.com/YbhvLqVDAy — BetVictor (@BetVictor) 24 December 2019

The video above has Michael Owen talking about Man U v Newcastle United from 0.56 if you don’t believe us.

So will the real Michael Owen please stand up.

Has he done two separate match previews for the same employer, or was he stitched up by somebody at BetVictor who wrote the first one on his behalf, using the ‘United’ references and saying Newcastle would get beat.

Or alternatively, has Michael Owen seen the error of his ways and decided to do a second match preview, referring to the Mancs quite properly as Manchester United and even changed his opinion in deciding NUFC won’t now be beaten?

So Michael Owen, in this era of Fake News, what should we believe?

