Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle United team v Manchester United on Thursday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle could move as high as top six if they win, depending on Tottenham losing to Brighton as well.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Ki Sung-yeung, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Ciaran Clark are all ruled out.

Steve Bruce has also apparently indicated that Andy Carroll is more likely to be kept for the Everton match, saying there is no way the striker can start two games within 48 hours.

Paul Dummett has a groin problem after being forced off against Palace, whilst Jetro Willems is now back in training this week after missing Saturdays game, with Steve Bruce saying he is being monitored.

The Head Coach also having said that he won’t take risks with any player who isn’t 100%.

So for our money this trio are unlikely to feature on Boxing Day but we have still included them as possibles for you to select.

After Man Utd away on Thursday, it is then Everton and Leicester at home.

So what would be your side to take NUFC potentially top six of the Premier League?