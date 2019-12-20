Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Crystal Palace? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle will move into the top half of the table at Christmas if they win.

On Friday morning, Steve Bruce said that as well as Lascelles and Ritchie and Saint-Maximin missing.

Also definitely ruled out of this Palace game are Ciaran Clark and Ki Sung-yeung.

As for Shelvey and Almiron, Steve Bruce indicated that if they came through training today, they would be available tomorrow.

With four games over an eleven day stretch though, Steve Bruce said that if he had any worries at all, he wouldn’t risk any player.

After Palace on Saturday, it is Man Utd away and then Everton and Leicester at home.

So what would be your side to take NUFC into the top half of the Premier League?