West Ham fans comments on David Moyes reference Newcastle United, Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce

West Ham fans are now ‘welcoming’ back David Moyes.

He was there for six months in the 2017/18 season when they ended the season on 42 points, safe from relegation after Bilic had been sacked mid-season.

David Moyes managing only the nine wins in 31 games and West Ham fans happily waving him off in May 2018.

With safety reached, the Hammers went for Manuel Pellegrini and gave him £155m to spend these last three windows, including a net spend of almost £100m in that trio of transfer windows.

Now 18 months later, Pellegrini has gone and not having managed to get another job in the meantime, David Moyes is back on an 18 months contract.

Some interesting comments below from West Ham fans and comparisons with events at Newcastle United figure highly for some. As one Hammers fan comments ‘To think we all laughed when Newcastle replaced Rafa with Bruce.’

West Ham fans comment via their KUMB message board:

‘Anyone else get the feeling that Benitez told Sullivan to come back in the summer with a budget like Pelle when he signed?

An 18 month deal seems like insurance in case Benny sacks us off again, with a bigger pay off for Moyes if he doesn’t.

Senior players will be key for Moyes this season. If they were happy with him last time around then we’ll stay up comfortably. If one or two didn’t like him then it’s going to be a hard slog.’

‘Leicester were mocked for appointing Ranieri, I dont think any other manager in world football could have won the league with Leicester that year, Did he win it because he was the best manager in the league?

Newcastle fans were fuming about Steve Bruce appointment, would they be any higher in the league if they had kept Rafa?, who 99.9% of people would say is a better manager than Bruce.

Just trying to find some positives…’

‘I said to be careful earlier on in the season when many were laughing at Newcastle and the Bruce appointment.

I said then it wouldn’t be long before we were once again the laughing stock of the Premier League.’

‘TBF. Bruce has done an OK job there, which I don’t mind admitting has surprised me and although it is churlish to say so, even in a perverse way, I was expecting him to fail.

But nobody can deny Bruce has exceeded expectations and there must be many Toon fans who have been totally won over and who are enjoying watching their team again, in a way they never did under Rafa.

I know a couple who wanted him to stay, but are now glad he quit and would never want him back.’

‘One of those mornings when you wake up thinking that you’ve had a bad dream and realising it’s real..

Turned off talksport as couldn’t take any more of Brazil bigging up his mate and basically telling us how lucky we are…

As for Moyes saying ‘pleased to be home’… jesus.’

‘Easiest option, been there before knows the club, out of work, happy to come for the money and saving us bonus 2, won’t cost £11M a season, some players know him and those new fancy dans that don’t will be in for a shock.

Moyes managed to beat the teams around us last time out, which is what saves a team from relegation.

Warm weather training near the Moyes holiday home in Miami again ?

Next Level can wait it’s the West Ham Way and Groundhog Day.’

‘The footballing world is laughing especially the other fans.’

‘That was happening when we lost to Burnley, Newcastle, Arsenal, Crystal Palace (twice) and Oxford after the majority of our fans were talking about the top 6.’

‘There’s some real selective memories about his last reign.

Three at the back that was actually five, two holding mids in front of that and no one within 20 yards of Arnautovic.

We pumped it long and hoped Arnie good do something out of nothing.

We got ground out wins against teams we should have dominated and we got battered by teams we should have competed against.

This is the worst appointment in our recent history.’

‘Moyes has something to prove, unlike Pellegrini or say Benitez or Ancelloti. They are yesterday’s men and just chasing ££$$’s.’

‘9 wins in 31 games last time he was here, and football as dour as anything Allardyce served up- and Moyes is the man to take the club forward?

What a joke of a club we’ve become under GSB!’

‘Who is desperate for a job, can start tomorrow and will cost us no compensation?’

‘To think we all laughed when Newcastle replaced Rafa with Bruce.

When Sullivan talked about the next level I didn’t realise he meant next level p.ss taking of the fans.’

