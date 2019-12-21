Videos

Watch THAT Miguel Almiron goal here and the official Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 match highlights

On 83 minutes man of the match Javier Manquillo crossed, Andy Carroll headed back and even though the ball dropped slightly behind him…one bounce and Miguel Almiron volleyed it home!

It ended 405 days of hurt without a goal in club football.

Almost 11 full months without a single goal at Newcastle and 11 November 2018 when he last scored, for Atlanta United in the MLS.

Guiata in the Palace goal got a hand to the ball but the power winning out.

In truth, this was a shocking performance just as bad as at Burnley, a couple of half chances in the opening 45 but after the break next to nothing.

However, Palace failed to take their chances, especially in the second half, when Dubravka denied them a number of times.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out….

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 92), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

(After first goal in 405 days Miguel Almiron says he is on the Coke tonight to celebrate! – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 and Pat Nevin calls it right on Miguel Almiron! – Read HERE)

