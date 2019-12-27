News

Watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to get back to picking up points after the hammering at Old Trafford.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Angola SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Argentina

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH

Belarus Belarus 5

Belgium Play Sports 1

Benin SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo

Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Burundi DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SL2G

Chad SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Chile ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

China PPTV Sport China, CCTV 5+ VIP, QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Colombia

Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa

Congo SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Congo DR SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Curacao RUSH

Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Djibouti SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G, beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Eritrea SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport

Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Fiji Sky Pacific

Finland Viasat Football HD, Viaplay Finland

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Gambia Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD

Ghana Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Guinea-Bissau Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2, Now Player

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport, Síminn

India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Mola TV

International Everton TV, TalkSport Radio World

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1

Israel Sport 2

Italy NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now

Korea Republic SPOTV ON, SPOTV

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Lesotho SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Liberia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Lithuania TV3 Sport

Madagascar SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malawi SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SL2G

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Mauritius SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Mongolia SPS HD

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Namibia DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SL2G

Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sport

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Romania Eurosport Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Senegal SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G

Sierra Leone SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Singapore mio Stadium 105, 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Somalia SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

South Africa SuperSport 3, SL2G, Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport 1 HD

Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1

Timor-Leste Mola TV

Togo SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Turkey S Sport+, S Sport

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United States NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, NBCSN

Uruguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Andina

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Zambia SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa

Zimbabwe SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Everton Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

