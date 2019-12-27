Watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Everton Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle looking to get back to picking up points after the hammering at Old Trafford.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Angola SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Argentina
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados RUSH
Belarus Belarus 5
Belgium Play Sports 1
Benin SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Botswana SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo
Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Burundi DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Cameroon SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SL2G
Chad SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Chile ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
China PPTV Sport China, CCTV 5+ VIP, QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Colombia
Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa
Congo SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Congo DR SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Curacao RUSH
Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Djibouti SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G, beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Eritrea SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Estonia TV3 Sport
Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Fiji Sky Pacific
Finland Viasat Football HD, Viaplay Finland
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Gambia Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD
Ghana Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Guinea-Bissau Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now E, 622 Now Premier League 2, Now Player
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport, Síminn
India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Mola TV
International Everton TV, TalkSport Radio World
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1
Israel Sport 2
Italy NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now
Korea Republic SPOTV ON, SPOTV
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Lesotho SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Liberia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SL2G
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Lithuania TV3 Sport
Madagascar SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malawi SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SL2G
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Mauritius SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Mongolia SPS HD
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Namibia DStv Now, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SL2G
Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sport
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Romania Eurosport Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Senegal SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SL2G
Sierra Leone SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Singapore mio Stadium 105, 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Somalia SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
South Africa SuperSport 3, SL2G, Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SL2G
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport 1 HD
Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, SL2G, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1
Timor-Leste Mola TV
Togo SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Turkey S Sport+, S Sport
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SL2G, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United States NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, NBCSN
Uruguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Andina
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Zambia SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa
Zimbabwe SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Everton Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
