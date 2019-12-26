Videos

Watch Matty Longstaff goal and what followed: Official Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 highlights

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

On 17 minutes Matty Longstaff scored his second goal in two games against Manchester United.

What could possibly go wrong?

As it turned out, quite a lot actually.

Mostly self-inflicted.

Dwight Gayle put a glorious chance over the bar when one on one after Joelinton brilliantly set him up, only a minute before that Matty Longstaff goal.

After that 60 seconds or so of chance creation frenzy though, it was more a case of in how many ways Newcastle could help out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side had deservedly lost to bottom club Watford at the weekend.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out….

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24,51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

