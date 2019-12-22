News

Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United on Amazon Prime for free and all other Boxing Day games

For the first time, Amazon Prime have entered the Premier League UK Live market and bought the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures.

The first week of December saw them show the entire round of fixtures in midweek (3-5 December 2019), including Newcastle United winning 2-0 away to Sheffield United on Thursday 5 December.

If you haven’t already signed up, this then is your chance to see all Boxing Day games for free on Amazon Prime, including Manchester United v Newcastle United on Thursday 26 December with a 5.30pm kick-off.

This is the full Boxing Day (Including the game pushed back to Friday 27th) schedule of Premier League games you can watch totally free:

Boxing Day (Thursday 26 December):

Tottenham v Brighton (12.30pm)

Aston Villa v Norwich City (3pm)

Bournemouth v Arsenal (3pm)

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v West Ham (3pm)

Everton v Burnley (3pm)

Sheffield United v Watford (3pm)

Manchester United v Newcastle United (5.30pm)

Leicester City v Liverpool (8pm)

Friday 27 December:

Wolves v Manchester City (7.45pm)

With this free offer (sign up HERE), it will allow you to watch any/all of the other Premier League matches in that Boxing day schedule, not just Newcastle’s match.

Amazon Prime are offering a 30 day free trial and so if you sign up any time from now (up to the Manchester United v Newcastle United game on 26 December), it will include all of that Boxing Day schedule.

You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then can just cancel after the Man Utd away match, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£7.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.

As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch the Newcastle United Premier League matches, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including:

Unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows

Movie and TV downloads to mobile or tablet to watch offline

Amazon Originals in HDR on living room devices

Exclusive, hit TV shows before they air on British television

Unlimited FREE One-Day Delivery on millions of items

A choice of over 500,000 titles through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library

Unlimited photo storage with anywhere access to over 2 million songs on Prime Music

Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.

(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United game live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)

