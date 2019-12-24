News

Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV – The global channel listings for Thursday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Thursday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Steve Bruce’s NUFC side will go top six on Thursday with a win, if Tottenham lose to Brighton

You don’t get much in this life for free but fair play to Amazon Prime for this offer on watching this Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV match in the UK, along with the rest of the Boxing Day Premier League matches, for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).

For the first time, Amazon Prime have entered the Premier League UK Live market and bought the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures.

The first week of December saw them show the entire round of fixtures in midweek 3-5 December 2019, including Newcastle United winning at Sheffield United.

Now all Boxing Day games will also be shown on Amazon Prime, including Newcastle United playing at Man Utd on Thursday 26 December with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Amazon Prime are offering a 30 day free trial and so if you sign up now, it will include the Manchester United v Newcastle Live TV match.

(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United games live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs, you can then just cancel the Amazon Prime if you don’t want to continue it before the month is up and you have to start paying £7.99 per month)

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Argentina

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD

Azerbaijan Idman TV

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH

Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2

Benin Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 2 Serbia

Botswana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Cameroon Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Chad Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo

Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Colombia

Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Congo DR SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Croatia Sportklub 2 Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 1

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee

Djibouti SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Eritrea SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport

Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Fiji Sky Pacific

Finland Viasat Sports Premium, Viasat Football HD, Viaplay Finland

France RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Germany Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go

Ghana SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia Mola TV

International TalkSport Radio World, MUTV App

Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Korea Republic SPOTV, SPOTV ON

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Latvia TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Liberia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Macedonia SportKlub 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, RMC Sport 1

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Mongolia SPS HD

Montenegro SportKlub 2 Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Nigeria DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa

Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Poland Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport

Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Romania Eurosport Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Serbia SportKlub 2 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo

South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, Viasat Sports Premium

Switzerland Sky Sport 1 HD, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1

Timor-Leste Mola TV

Togo DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Turkey S Sport, Idman TV, S Sport+

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

United States NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBCSports.com

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Andina

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

