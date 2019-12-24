Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV – The global channel listings for Thursday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Thursday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Steve Bruce’s NUFC side will go top six on Thursday with a win, if Tottenham lose to Brighton
You don’t get much in this life for free but fair play to Amazon Prime for this offer on watching this Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV match in the UK, along with the rest of the Boxing Day Premier League matches, for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).
For the first time, Amazon Prime have entered the Premier League UK Live market and bought the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures.
The first week of December saw them show the entire round of fixtures in midweek 3-5 December 2019, including Newcastle United winning at Sheffield United.
Now all Boxing Day games will also be shown on Amazon Prime, including Newcastle United playing at Man Utd on Thursday 26 December with a 5.30pm kick-off.
Amazon Prime are offering a 30 day free trial and so if you sign up now, it will include the Manchester United v Newcastle Live TV match.
(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United games live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs, you can then just cancel the Amazon Prime if you don’t want to continue it before the month is up and you have to start paying £7.99 per month)
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Argentina
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 HD
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados RUSH
Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2
Benin Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 2 Serbia
Botswana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo
Cameroon Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Chad Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo
Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Colombia
Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Congo DR SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Croatia Sportklub 2 Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 1
Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee
Djibouti SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN2 Andina, ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Eritrea SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Estonia TV3 Sport
Ethiopia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Fiji Sky Pacific
Finland Viasat Sports Premium, Viasat Football HD, Viaplay Finland
France RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Germany Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go
Ghana SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia Mola TV
International TalkSport Radio World, MUTV App
Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Korea Republic SPOTV, SPOTV ON
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Latvia TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Liberia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Libya beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Macedonia SportKlub 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, RMC Sport 1
Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Mongolia SPS HD
Montenegro SportKlub 2 Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Nigeria DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa
Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Poland Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport
Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Romania Eurosport Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Serbia SportKlub 2 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Somalia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo
South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, Viasat Sports Premium
Switzerland Sky Sport 1 HD, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1
Timor-Leste Mola TV
Togo DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Turkey S Sport, Idman TV, S Sport+
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
United States NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Andina
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Zimbabwe SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Manchester United v Newcastle United Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
