Opinion

Two Newcastle United stars make list of top 10 worst ever January Premier League signings

Newcastle United are fast approaching this next transfer window.

January giving NUFC and the other top tier clubs the chance to bring in new players to progress and/or save themselves.

Ahead of this 2019/20 midway window, a list of the worst ever Premier League January buys has been published.

Two of the 10 deals involve Newcastle United and no doubt that would have been three, if Miguel Almiron hadn’t scored at the weekend…

The first of the two was an NUFC sale, when in January 2011 Andy Carroll left St James Park for Anfield.

Ironic when he is now back at Newcastle United and currently is fit AND contributing, with three assists in the last four games.

Also fully deserving his place in this list, is the other deal involving the Magpies.

Difficult to believe we went from Jonathan Woodgate (went to Real Madrid in August 2004) too Jean Alain-Boumsong in only five months.

Graeme Souness on a mission to take apart Sir Bobby Robson’t team and demolish Newcastle United, a disastrous spending spree that alsos saw Michael Owen and Albert Luque arrive.

The write-ups on the two Newcastle United deals by the newspaper and then the full top 10 worst ever January Premier League buys according The Mail:

ANDY CARROLL

Newcastle to Liverpool, 2011 – £35million

While many Liverpool fans would have been smug about Torres’ £50m sale with hindsight, they cannot forget that a lot of that money was reinvested straight away in bringing Andy Carroll to Anfield.

Kenny Dalglish gave Newcastle £35m to part with the Geordie-born striker, after he impressed during his first six months of Premier League football.

Having arrived with an injury and a lot of expectation, Carroll never lived up to the transfer fee and found his style of play was woefully unsuited to Liverpool.

Just 18 months later, Carroll was loaned to West Ham before completing a permanent move to the Hammers a year later.

JEAN-ALAIN BOUMSONG

Rangers to Newcastle, 2005 – £8million

It’s fair to say that this was one of the strangest signings on the list.

This is considering that Newcastle shelled out £8m for Jean-Alain Boumsong just six months after Rangers signed him on a free.

His move to St James’ Park even ended up being part of the Stevens inquiry, a 2007 probe into alleged transfer irregularities, although parties involved with the deal were later exonerated.

Boumsong actually started life on Tyneside quite well before simple errors crept into his game and began to affect results for Graeme Souness’ side.

Juventus, who had been relegated to Serie B at the time, decided to take Boumsong off Newcastle’s hands but he never starred in the Italian top-flight once they returned.

JUAN CUADRADO

Fiorentina to Chelsea, 2015 – £23.3million

CHRIS SAMBA

Anzhi to Queens Park Rangers, 2013 – £12.5million

FERNANDO TORRES

Liverpool to Chelsea, 2011 – £50million

KOSTAS MITROGLOU

Olympiacos to Fulham, 2014 – £12million

AFONSO ALVES

Heerenveen to Middlesbrough, 2008 – £12.5million

WILFRIED BONY

Swansea to Manchester City, 2015 – £28million

GUIDO CARRILLO

Monaco to Southampton, 2018 – £19million

SAVIO NSEREKO

Brescia to West Ham, 2009 – £9million

