Toon For Change Statement – Protest match selected at St James Park

There has been a new statement released by Toon For Change.

The anti-Mike Ashley protest group calling on Newcastle fans to support their latest initiative.

The Newcastle fan group having identified an upcoming home match to show the ongoing unhappiness with the running of the club by Ashley.

Toon For Change statement:

Turn the Toon Blue and Maroon!

As recently as 2012 the club had a waiting list for season ticket holders and in 2000 had a waiting list of 15,000 but now Mike Ashley has been forced to give away 10,000 free half season tickets in a ploy to divert attention away from the dwindling attendance and fan discontent.

Mike Ashley’s only interest is to reduce the negative impact on his own business interests.

Over the last few weeks we have now sold in excess of 1,300 scarves to like-minded fans that act as a symbol against the current ownership.

Against Chelsea on 18th January and live on Sky Sports, we want all fans to join us in and turn the toon blue and maroon!

Era of Ambition Scarf:

The blue and maroon protest is a symbolic way of showing how we, as fans, feel about the current ownership.

Lack of Ambition

We will not allow the club to standstill and rest on their laurels throughout the January transfer window.

The points accumulated so far give the platform to grow and show ambition in the January transfer window by acting quickly and efficiently as opposed to standing still.

Cup Competitions

Previously the club have stated that cup competitions are not a priority. Whilst unlucky to lose on penalties, Steve Bruce fielded a weakened team that saw us get knocked out in the 2nd round of this season’s league cup.

Previous cup campaigns have seen us comprehensively beaten by the likes of Oxford and Stevenage. We want the club to show ambition in the FA Cup and allow fans of the club to dream.

Season Ticket Deadline

The season ticket deadline is 31st January 2020 for those on long term price freeze and direct debit agreements. We ask the club to give those fans who continue to go a reason to renew ahead of the 2020/2021 campaign through action as opposed to words as we have seen previously.

Blue and Maroon til Ashley Leaves the Toon!

Toon For Change

