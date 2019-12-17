News

This updated table sums up biggest issue facing Newcastle United

A newly published stats table shows which players are the the most creative in the Premier League.

The ones who create the most chances for their teammates.

The table covering up to and including the 17th round of Premier League fixtures over the weekend.

The stats relate to Premier League players from the 14 clubs outside the ‘big six’ in the top tier.

They show which players are doing the toughest job that makes a difference, creating chances.

Without those it doesn’t matter how good your strikers are.

There are 23 players in this leading chance maker list and they come from the following clubs:

Three – Leicester, Norwich

Two – Everton, Villa, Wolves, Sheff Utd, Burnley, Bournemouth, West Ham

One – Brighton, Watford, Southampton

As you might have worked out, there are one or two missing.

Both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have not a single player in this list below.

This then ties in with all kinds of other stats that suggest both Palace and especially Newcastle United, are in a false league position compared to how they have actually played.

No coincidence that the two clubs are also the lowest for number of shots this season, Newcastle 171 and Palace 161 (source official PL site).

Whilst only Watford have scored less than the 15 (Palace) and 17 (NUFC) goals the other two have scored.

Newcastle United also of course at the very bottom of the Expected Goals based table.

The next five months needs to see Newcastle get much higher up the pitch and give the likes of Shelvey and ASM the opportunity to feature in stats such as the table below.

Whilst possession stats aren’t always key to goals, if you aren’t creating enough chances then that will catch up with you in the end.

Speaking of which, this Saturday sees Newcastle take on Palace, will we see many chances never mind goals?

The leading Premier League chances created has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

Obviously it is all about the team performance but Newcastle United desperately need individuals to stand out, especially in the attacking third.

