Opinion

The grand delusion as Newcastle United star raves about ‘great’ atmosphere and chances galore

Obviously you don’t expect Newcastle United players to concentrate on the negatives at the club.

That when they speak in public they push the positives.

However, you still have to keep some kind of grip on reality, or else you end up looking/sounding ridiculous…

Christian Atsu has been talking ahead of the Crystal Palace game, after the shocker of a game at Turf Moor.

The winger came back into the team and in a really poor team performance, was arguably Newcastle’s very weakest player, against some admittedly very strong competition.

Christian Atsu declaring: ‘We have lost some games away from home but we are playing very well and creating more chances.’

I’m not sure Newcastle have actually been ‘playing very well’, the defensive side has of course been very good, as it usually is. However, in the attacking third it has been pretty dreadful overall.

Newcastle didn’t have a single effort on target against Burnley and were shocking for over an hour against Southampton, only a late rally after Carroll came on and taking the two decent chances that were created, somehow won the game, after a really poor display overall.

In fact, that has been pretty much a constant really in recent times, Newcastle defending well and offering next to nothing going forward but taking the minimal chances that have come NUFC’s way. Scoring the two chances created at Sheffield United and the same against Man City at home.

So defending and the ratio of goals to the minimal chances created has been excellent but in reality still really struggling to create scoring opportunities.

It is Atsu’s comments on the atmosphere at St James Park that are most laughable though.

To claim that ‘the atmosphere has been great’ and that opposition teams are ‘a bit scared’ to come to St James Park because of the ‘noise’, surely the winger has been given his lines by the Mike Ashley PR department.

Sadly, this season has been the very worst in a long long time in terms of atmosphere and the only fear opposition players might have had is one of open spaces with so many empty seats.

That last one against Southampton was well over 10,000 empty seats, the worst of the season, with an atmosphere to match.

Hopefully it will be the players who find some attacking creativity and lift the crowd because once again we are looking at a crowd that will be around eight thousand under capacity.

This of course before we see what giving away 10,000 season tickets may or may not achieve in terms of backsides on seats and atmosphere, Mike Ashley announcing yesterday that the Everton match is now ‘sold out’ in nine days time.

Christian Atsu:

“We have lost some games away from home but we are playing very well and creating more chances.’

“The fans are fantastic in supporting the team.

“Playing at St. James Park is very good and when the opponents come here, because of the noise and fans, they’d be a bit scared and they give us more confidence.

“The fans come to the stadium and the atmosphere has been great.

“With this support we can go far and hopefully our home form will continue.”

