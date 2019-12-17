Opinion

The astonishing and depressing stats comparing FA Cup records of Rochdale and Newcastle United

That’s us then through to the FA Cup fourth round said not a single Newcastle United fan, when the third round draw was made.

Last night Rochdale overcame Boston United 2-1 in a closely fought replay.

Even if it had been Boston who made it through, five divisions below NUFC, no Newcastle fan would have approached it with absolute confidence.

As it is, we now face Rochdale, a club currently 60 places above Boston when it comes to league placings. Newcastle are currently 51 places above Rochdale.

To most neutrals they will still see it as a straightforward tie for a Premier League club.

However, here are a few facts to take into consideration…

In the past six seasons, Newcastle United have reached the FA Cup fourth round on three occasions.

In the past six seasons, Rochdale have reached the FA Cup fourth round four times.

Yes, even though they have to start off in round one like all the lower league clubs such as Sunderland, Rochdale have outperformed Newcastle in the FA Cup.

It isn’t exactly the highest bar that has been set though…

Indeed, Rochdale have won more FA Cup ties in the past 23 months than Newcastle United have won since May 2007 when Mike Ashley bought the club.

NUFC winning only six (FA Cup third round games) in that time, whilst Rochdale have won seven FA Cup games starting from 4 November 2017.

If you start with that 2013/14 season, whilst Newcastle have won three FA Cup matches in that time, Rochdale have won 17.

Maybe Rochdale have had all easy games…

Well in these past six seasons, Rochdale have beaten Leeds United.

They have also beaten Nottingham Forest, who knocked Newcastle out of the League Cup in 2017 and 2018.

In 2018 they got a draw away at Millwall then beat them at home.

Also that season, they managed a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham before losing away.

Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley say they are going to throw everything at the cups and treat them as seriously as the Premier League.

Here’s hoping that is true after the false start for Bruce and Ashley in August’s League Cup, when making seven changes to the PL team and knocked out immediately.

Rochdale will be well up for this one, so I hope Newcastle United will be…

