Superb fan video footage of Miguel Almiron goal and special celebration – Relive it here

Miguel Almiron finally got his reward.

In his 27th appearance for Newcastle United, getting a goal.

It was in the 2,192nd minute of his NUFC career when the Paraguayan volleyed home.

His first goal in 405 days of club football and Miguel Almiron had this to say after getting THAT winning goal against Crystal Palace:

“It’s really big for us and the fans.

“Now we have to stay concentrated and keep working hard.

“This shows how hard we work during the week and we have to to keep on winning games at home.

“I’m going to go home and rest and have a drink of coke!

“I hope it’s just the beginning of many goals.”

Talking of being in the right place at the right time, NUFC fan Victoria Najari (@GeordieVic) was also right place/right time in Gallowgate/Milburn corner to get this footage of the Almiron goal and celebrations.

Quality stuff all round.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 83

Possession was Palace 58%, Newcastle 42%

Total shots were Palace 16 , Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Palace 4, Newcastle 3

Corners were Palace 5, Newcastle 4

Crowd: 45,453

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett (Yedlin 90+2), Hayden (Sean Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Carroll

Unused Subs

Darlow, Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Atsu

