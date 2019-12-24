Super Computer model rates Newcastle relegation probability and chances of beating Man Utd
Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Thursday’s game at Old Trafford.
The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.
They have analysed all Premier League matches this midweek, including the game at Old Trafford.
Their computer model gives Man Utd a 65% chance of a home win, it is 22% for a draw and a 13% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).
When it comes to winning the title, they have the probability at 82% Liverpool, 17% Man City and the rest nowhere.
Also interesting to see how the computer model now rates the percentage probability chances of relegation:
82% Norwich
54% Watford
48% Villa
28% Southampton
24% West Ham
18% Bournemouth
15% Brighton
11% Newcastle United
7% Palace
5% Burnley
5% Everton
3% Arsenal
1% Sheff Utd
So they now rate Newcastle only a one in eleven chance of going down.
