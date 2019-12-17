News

Still time to bid on these exclusive match worn Newcastle United poppy shirts

A great opportunity to own the match worn Newcastle United poppy shirts.

They are the whole team’s shirts from the 2-1 home win over Bournemouth on 9 November 2019.

Click HERE to view all the shirts the team wore in that game, and if you like the look of any, then make a bid – the online auctions on all the individual shirts end on Thursday.

Andy Carroll is currently the NUFC player with the highest bid for his match worn and signed shirt.

All the match worn shirts are also signed by the player as well.

The shirts the Newcastle players wore are in aid of the poppy appeal with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion – view the shirts by clicking HERE and make a bid if you like what you see.

As well as helping to raise money for a great cause, own an exclusive piece of memorabilia.

The shirts have now gone up on Ebay with every penny of the thousands hopefully raised, going to provide help and welfare to the serving and ex-service community and their families.

View the shirts now HERE, it costs nothing to look, and then if you choose, place a bid for your favourite player’s shirt.

