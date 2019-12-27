News

Steve Bruce surveys wreckage of Man Utd 4 Newcastle United 1 : ‘We managed to keep it respectable’

Steve Bruce has an abysmal record as a manager (and head coach..) at Old Trafford.

One draw and every other visit a defeat.

Thursday was another one for his list of failures away to Man Utd.

Steve Bruce declaring after the game: ‘I know it’s Christmas but we gave away more goals in half an hour than we have in three months.’

From 1-0 up on 17 minutes, 34 minutes later they were trailing 4-1.

A combination of poor team play, negative tactics and individual mistakes, presenting the chances for the home side’s attacking players to take full advantage.

The NUFC Head Coach claimed: ‘We managed to keep it respectable and with that, I thought they showed a bit of resilience in the last half hour.’ The reality though was that Man Utd simply took their foot off the gas, Newcastle only tried to defend despite being three goals down and the home side subbed key players to keep them for the weekend.

Steve Bruce complained once again about the festive ‘ridiculous schedule’ but that is a bit pathetic when it is the same for all clubs and has been the case for so many years.

Here’s hoping Bruce’s decision to rest key players in favour of Everton tomorrow pays off.

Steve Bruce:

“We gifted it to them.

“That is the biggest disappointment we all feel.

“You can’t make that many mistakes here…it is disappointing.

“The reason we have got a few results is the way we have defended but we made far too many individual errors today.

“For half an hour, we gave as good as we got, created the better openings, then all of a sudden, we have gifted them the first goal and the second one.

“When you come here you can’t make those mistakes.

“You are never surprised about the character of Manchester United.

“That is the disappointment, no player wants to make the mistakes we did.

“We managed to keep it respectable and with that, I thought they showed a bit of resilience in the last half hour.

“But, that fifteen minutes before half time was bizarre.

“When you come here the one thing you can’t do is gift Manchester United.

I know it’s Christmas but we gave away more goals in half an hour than we have in three months.

“I don’t think United can believe it.

“It’s a harsh lesson for us that you cannot make the mistakes we have just made, we stuck at it but it was a tough afternoon for us.

“It’s a ridiculous schedule but it’s the way it is.

“We will have to get ready and prepared for Saturday which is a big game again.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1 – Thursday 26 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Man Utd:

Martial 24,51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41

Newcastle United:

Matty Longstaff 17

Possession was Man Utd 74%, Newcastle 26%

Total shots were Man Utd 22 , Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man Utd 10, Newcastle 2

Corners were Man Utd 5, Newcastle 0

Crowd: 73,206 (3,000 NUFC)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar (Krafth 88), Lejeune, Fernandez, Willems, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Yedlin 63), Joelinton, Gayle (Atsu 59)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Carroll, Shelvey, Hayden

